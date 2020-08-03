JA Solar Supplies Modules for Malaysia's First Bifacial-Plus-Trackers Project (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 43.8MW Bifacial double-glass Modules for the Malaysia's First Solar Project that combines Bifacial double-glass Modules with Trackers. The Project is expected to generate 74 million kWh of electricity per year once entering operation. Invested by Halpro Engineering, a joint venture between a German developer, EPC Greencells Group and their local partner Majulia, the Project belongs to Malaysia's second round Large-Scale Solar (LSS) program. Combining high-efficiency Bifacial cell technology with strong double-glass structure, the Bifacial ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

