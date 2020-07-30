The Comey Rule: primo sguardo al Donald Trump di Brendan Gleeson nel teaser trailer (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) Brendan Gleeson interpreta il Presidente Donald Trump nella miniserie a sfondo politico The Comey Rule, godiamoci la sua performance nel teaser trailer della miniserie in arrivo su Showtime a fine settembre. Showtime ha lanciato il teaser trailer di The Comey Rule, miniserie che vede Brendan Gleeson trasformato per l'occasione nel Presidente Donald Trump. Il progetto, composto da due episodi per un totale di quattro ore, andrà in onda su Showtime il 27-28 settembre. A fianco di Brendan Gleesonm troveremo Jeff Daniels nel ruolo dello stesso James Comey, ex ... Leggi su movieplayer

badtasteit : #TheComeyRule: Brendan Gleeson è #DonaldTrump nel trailer - 3cinematographe : #TheComeyRule: #BrendanGleeson è #DonaldTrump nel trailer della miniserie -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Comey The Comey Rule: Brendan Gleeson è Donald Trump nel trailer della miniserie Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow The Comey Rule: primo sguardo al Donald Trump di Brendan Gleeson nel teaser trailer

Brendan Gleeson interpreta il Presidente Donald Trump nella miniserie a sfondo politico The Comey Rule, godiamoci la sua performance nel teaser trailer della miniserie in arrivo su Showtime a fine ...

The Comey Rule primo teaser trailer della serie che non farà felice Trump

Circondata dalle inevitabili polemiche arriverà il 27 e 28 settembre su Showtime The Comey Rule (in Italia la vedremo su Sky Atlantic e Now Tv) anticipata da un primo teaser trailer tutto concentrato ...

Brendan Gleeson interpreta il Presidente Donald Trump nella miniserie a sfondo politico The Comey Rule, godiamoci la sua performance nel teaser trailer della miniserie in arrivo su Showtime a fine ...Circondata dalle inevitabili polemiche arriverà il 27 e 28 settembre su Showtime The Comey Rule (in Italia la vedremo su Sky Atlantic e Now Tv) anticipata da un primo teaser trailer tutto concentrato ...