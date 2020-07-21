OWC's Envoy Express, First-ever Thunderbolt™ Certified Bus-powered Portable Storage Enclosure 0GB Kit, Now Available to Order in EU (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) OWC's Belgium EU HQ now taking pre-Orders for August delivery; special price of 79,00 € includes all taxes and delivery to any destination in the European Union. WOODSTOCK, Illinois, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits announces that their new OWC Envoy Express, the world's First Thunderbolt™ 3 Certified bus-powered Portable Storage Enclosure Available without a pre-installed drive, is Available to purchase with fulfillment from their new European ... Leggi su iltempo

