MotoGP LIVE, Sepang 2020 Test real-time updates: Quartararo finished first ahead of Morbidelli. 4th Crutchlow (Di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020) CLICK HERE FOR real-time updates 11.00 Checkered flag! The first day of Testing for MotoGP in Malaysia ends here. 10.55 Five minutes from the end of the shift, they’ve all returned to the pits and hardly anyone will return to spin. 10.50 Rins and Bagnaia return to the pits, while Rossi joins Dovizioso and takes to the track with ten minutes to go. 10.42 Miller tries a time-attack! The Australian Ducati Pramac improves but is still fifth at 0.313 from Quartararo. 10.39 Valentinon Rossi scored a brilliant 1’59.916 on the Yamaha. To understand the wear status of the tires used by the “Doctor” to make this time. 10.34 The short run of Quartararo closes here, while Morbidelli, Vinales, Rins, P.Espargarò and Bagnaia return to shoot. The work of the riders on the track is currently still focused on the race pace with used tyres. Rossi is preparing to start another ... oasport

