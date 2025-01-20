Liberoquotidiano.it - Queclink Unveils WR310 Series, Redefining Industrial Connectivity with 5G and Wi-Fi 6

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in IoT solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of the, the next-generationrouter designed to meet the growing demands of modernnetworks. Powered by Qualcomm's advanced chipset, thecombines cutting-edge 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth technologies to deliver high-performanceacross a variety ofsectors.Thebrings cutting-edge technology to industries where seamless, high-speed, and reliableis essential. This new product line is specifically engineered to meet the challenges of smart manufacturing,IoT (IIoT), and edge computing, providing unparalleled performance for businesses that rely on mission-critical applications.