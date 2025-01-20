Queclink Unveils WR310 Series Redefining Industrial Connectivity with 5G and Wi-Fi 6

Queclink, a global leader in IoT solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of the WR310 Series, the next-generation Industrial router designed to meet the growing demands of modern Industrial networks. Powered by Qualcomm's advanced chipset, the WR310 combines cutting-edge 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth technologies to deliver high-performance Connectivity across a variety of Industrial sectors.The WR310 Series brings cutting-edge technology to industries where seamless, high-speed, and reliable Connectivity is essential. This new product line is specifically engineered to meet the challenges of smart manufacturing, Industrial IoT (IIoT), and edge computing, providing unparalleled performance for businesses that rely on mission-critical applications.
