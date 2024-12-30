Dahua Technology Obtains ISO 37301 Compliance Management System Certification

Liberoquotidiano.it | 30 dic 2024
HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2024

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has officially obtained the ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System Certification from British Standards Institution (BSI). This milestone makes Dahua the first Chinese company in the video-centric AIoT industry to achieve this Certification.ISO 37301, established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is an international standard for Compliance Management Systems and is regarded as a "golden key" for addressing global Compliance challenges. It provides organizations with a Systematic and highly practical framework to meet legal, regulatory, industry, and social responsibility requirements. Obtaining this Certification signifies not only a high level of maturity in corporate Management but also the achievement of world-class Compliance governance capabilities.
