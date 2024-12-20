Liberoquotidiano.it - CGTN: Macao SAR embarks on new chapter of 'One Country, Two Systems'

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/With cheerful vibes in the air, China'sSpecial Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a gathering to celebrate the 25th anniversary of's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of theSAR.Addressing attendees, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the great achievements ofsince its return have proven to the world that "One, Two" has prominent institutional strengths and tremendous vitality.The values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing embodied in the policy are common to China and the rest of the world, and deserve to be jointly safeguarded, Xi added.'Tremendous success'Xi hailed the enormous transformation that has taken place insince its return to the motherland in 1999, saying the practice of "One, Two" withcharacteristics has been a tremendous success.