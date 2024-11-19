Liberoquotidiano.it - Chengdu holds matchmaking event for tech achievement transformation

, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/for scientific andnologicals was held on Nov 18 in, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province, drawing participants from 500 top universities, research institutions,nology enterprises, financial institutions, andnology transfer agencies.Theaims to build a platform for both thenology demand and supply sides, to further facilitate theof scientific andnologicals in, according to the organizers.During the, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Science andnology of China, Sichuan University, and University of Electronic Science andnology of China released a total of over 400 scientific andnologicals.