Chengdu holds matchmaking event for tech achievement transformation

Liberoquotidiano.it | 19 nov 2024
Chengdu, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/

A matchmaking event for scientific and technological achievements was held on Nov 18 in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province, drawing participants from 500 top universities, research institutions, technology enterprises, financial institutions, and technology transfer agencies.The event aims to build a platform for both the technology demand and supply sides, to further facilitate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in Chengdu, according to the organizers.During the event, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Science and technology of China, Sichuan University, and University of Electronic Science and technology of China released a total of over 400 scientific and technological achievements.
