Liberoquotidiano.it - NAYO to Announce the Launch of Fully Automated Biobanking Solutions in Europe at Medica 2024

Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 7,/PRNewswire/From 11 to 14 November, the 56th edition ofwill take place in Düsseldorf, Germany. This year,, one of the largestl B2B trade fairs in the world, is estimated to attract over 83,000l professionals from almost 70 countries.will participate in the exhibition, showcasing a range of innovative products andin areas such as life science and clinical diagnosis.A highlight of this event is ourfeaturing the A8 series products, which offers versatile three-in-one functionality: barcode scanning, fraction identify and tube capping/decapping. The product demonstrates high flexibility that you can freely select tube capping/decapping along with robotic arms and pipetting modules which featuring up to four channels to meet diverse requirements.