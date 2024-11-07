Liberoquotidiano.it di 7 nov 2024

NAYO to Announce the Launch of Fully Automated Biobanking Solutions in Europe at Medica 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/

From 11 to 14 November, the 56th edition of Medica will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany. This year, Medica, one of the largest Medical B2B trade fairs in the world, is estimated to attract over 83,000 Medical professionals from almost 70 countries. NAYO will participate in the exhibition, showcasing a range of innovative products and Solutions in areas such as life science and clinical diagnosis.A highlight of this event is our Biobanking Solutions featuring the A8 series products, which offers versatile three-in-one functionality: barcode scanning, fraction identify and tube capping/decapping. The product demonstrates high flexibility that you can freely select tube capping/decapping along with robotic arms and pipetting modules which featuring up to four channels to meet diverse requirements.
NAYO to Announce the Launch of Fully Automated Biobanking Solutions in Europe at Medica 2024

Liberoquotidiano.it - NAYO to Announce the Launch of Fully Automated Biobanking Solutions in Europe at Medica 2024

Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it
Video NAYO Announce
Video NAYO Announce