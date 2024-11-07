Liberoquotidiano.it di 7 nov 2024

Acrow Provides Safe Reliable Detour Solution During Bridge Replacement Project in Italy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024

Acrow, a leading international Bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel Bridges has been installed to carry Detoured traffic During the reconstruction of a Bridge in the Italian port city of Livorno. The old structure was damaged by the exceptional flooding that occurred throughout Central Italy in September 2017.The Tre Ponti was a masonry arch structure spanning the Rio Ardenza on the Viale Antignano, one of the most scenic coastal roadways along the Tyrrhenian Sea and a major route with heavy local and tourist traffic. Named for the three-span configuration of the original structure, the Bridge was later widened to five spans.
