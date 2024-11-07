Liberoquotidiano.it - Acrow Provides Safe, Reliable Detour Solution During Bridge Replacement Project in Italy

Modular steel structure will maintain heavily traveled route in port city of LivornoPARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), a leading internationalengineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steels has been installed to carryed trafficthe reconstruction of ain the Italian port city of Livorno. The old structure was damaged by the exceptional flooding that occurred throughout Centralin September 2017.The Tre Ponti was a masonry arch structure spanning the Rio Ardenza on the Viale Antignano, one of the most scenic coastal roadways along the Tyrrhenian Sea and a major route with heavy local and tourist traffic. Named for the three-span configuration of the original structure, thewas later widened to five spans.