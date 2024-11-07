Modular steel structure will maintain heavily traveled route in port city of LivornoPARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Acrow, a leading international Bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel Bridges has been installed to carry Detoured traffic During the reconstruction of a Bridge in the Italian port city of Livorno. The old structure was damaged by the exceptional flooding that occurred throughout Central Italy in September 2017.The Tre Ponti was a masonry arch structure spanning the Rio Ardenza on the Viale Antignano, one of the most scenic coastal roadways along the Tyrrhenian Sea and a major route with heavy local and tourist traffic. Named for the three-span configuration of the original structure, the Bridge was later widened to five spans.
Acrow, a leading international Bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel Bridges has been installed to carry Detoured traffic During the reconstruction of a Bridge in the Italian port city of Livorno. The old structure was damaged by the exceptional flooding that occurred throughout Central Italy in September 2017.The Tre Ponti was a masonry arch structure spanning the Rio Ardenza on the Viale Antignano, one of the most scenic coastal roadways along the Tyrrhenian Sea and a major route with heavy local and tourist traffic. Named for the three-span configuration of the original structure, the Bridge was later widened to five spans.
Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Acrow Provides Safe, Reliable Detour Solution During Bridge Replacement Project in Italy
- Acrow Provides Safe, Reliable Detour Solution During Bridge Replacement Project in Italy - “With two traffic lanes and two side footwalks, Acrow’s temporary solution was the ideal choice to safely minimize the potential impacts of a long-term demolition and reconstruction project for ... (adnkronos.com)
- Acrow Bridge: Acrow Provides Safe, Reliable Detour Solution During Bridge Replacement Project in Italy - To accommodate the route's heavy traffic during the lengthy project, a modular steel detour bridge was included in the plans and an Acrow 700XS ® bridge was selected and rented to project contractor ... (finanznachrichten.de)
- Acrow Bridge Supports Major Estuary Repair Project in Massachusetts - "Acrow's portfolio of bridging systems are well-suited for a wide range of applications,” added Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development. "When viable detour routes are ... (manilatimes.net)
“Studenti disabili con meno ore di assistenza rispetto al dovuto”: condannati due comuni dell'Agrigentino agrigentonotizie.it
Agcom, multe per 2 milioni di euro a content creator: promozione del gioco d’azzardo su piattaforme video gazzettadelsud.it
"Ho un problema di salute". Samuele Bersani ferma il tour ilgiornale.it
Gallipoli, ecco il nuovo allenatore: Pietro Sportillo ritorna in giallorosso lecceprima.it
Barbara De Santi a Uomini e Donne: “Non voglio stare qua dentro” la reazione di Maria tutto.tv
POCO C75 arriva in Italia con uno schermo enorme e un piccolo prezzo (in offerta) tuttoandroid.net
Il ministro Giorgetti difende la manovra e sfida le stime sul Pil: “Può crescere più del previsto” fanpage.it
Agcom, multe per 2 milioni di euro a content creator: promozione del gioco d’azzardo su piattaforme video gazzettadelsud.it
"Ho un problema di salute". Samuele Bersani ferma il tour ilgiornale.it
Gallipoli, ecco il nuovo allenatore: Pietro Sportillo ritorna in giallorosso lecceprima.it
Barbara De Santi a Uomini e Donne: “Non voglio stare qua dentro” la reazione di Maria tutto.tv
POCO C75 arriva in Italia con uno schermo enorme e un piccolo prezzo (in offerta) tuttoandroid.net
Il ministro Giorgetti difende la manovra e sfida le stime sul Pil: “Può crescere più del previsto” fanpage.it
Video Acrow ProvidesVideo Acrow Provides