Nel cast della pellicola sono presenti anche Judy Greer e la star dei Goonies e Il Signore degli Anelli, Sean Astin Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan Cranston e John Goodman hanno firmato per recitare in Chili Finger, nuova dark comedy con Edd Benda e Stephen Helstad alla regia. Helstad ha scritto la sceneggiatura e Goodman sarà anche produttore esecutivo. Al momento sono stati scritturati altri membri del cast, Sarah Herrman e Paul Stanko, mentre l'inizio della produzione è previsto per la prossima primavera. Il film è prodotto da Beyond the Porch e Gold Tree Studios. Chili Finger racconta la storia di una madre (Greer) che ha da poco lasciato il nido e scopre un dito umano nella sua ciotola di Chili .
- Mister Movie | Bryan Cranston e Lily Gladstone nel Cast del Thriller Cospirativo Lone Wolf - Grazie a Mister Movie abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia. Bryan Cranston e Lily Gladstone si preparano a dominare il grande schermo con il thriller cospirativo Lone Wolf, un progetto ambizioso che esplora tematiche di inganni governativi, sopravvivenza e lotta contro il sistema.
- Bryan Cranston e Lily Gladstone al centro di una cospirazione nel thriller Lone Wolf - Una storia altamente drammatica incentrata su una cospirazione anti-governativa vedrà coinvolte le star di Breaking Bad e Killers of the Flower Moon. I candidati all'Oscar Lily Gladstone e Bryan Cranston saranno i protagonisti del thriller Lone Wolf, come rivela Deadline.
