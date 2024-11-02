Sedici punti in classifica dopo nove giornate per un Nottingham Forest partito davvero bene, ma non deve commettere l’errore di sottovalutare il West Ham nonostante i cinque punti in meno della squadra di Julen Lopetegui. Gli Hammers hanno vinto due delle ultime tre, compresa l’ultima contro il Man United, sapendo soffrire in un primo tempo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutto su Infobetting.com
Infobetting.com - Nottingham Forest-West Ham (sabato 02 novembre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici
