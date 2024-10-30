Nick Gage: “Jon Moxley ha preteso che venissi pagato quanto lui in GCW” (Di mercoledì 30 ottobre 2024) Da quando nel 2019 ha annunciato di voler lasciare la WWE, Jon Moxley ha sempre più confermato il suo status come uno dei wrestler più influenti, soprattutto sui colleghi e sulle altre federazioni. Non solo in AEW, dove è immediatamente diventato uno dei leader dello spogliatoio, ma anche di altre sigle indipendenti che lo hanno visto ospite negli anni. E in particolare, la sua influenza si è fatta sentire in GCW, come svelato da uno dei wrestler più importanti della federazione di Brett Lauderdale. Stessa paga, niente favoritismi Parlando con il podcast Blvd Bullies, l’ex campione mondiale GCW Nick Gage ha ricordato un aneddoto molto interessante riguardo i suoi trascorsi con Mox. Zonawrestling.net - Nick Gage: “Jon Moxley ha preteso che venissi pagato quanto lui in GCW” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di mercoledì 30 ottobre 2024) Da quando nel 2019 ha annunciato di voler lasciare la WWE, Jonha sempre più confermato il suo status come uno dei wrestler più influenti, soprattutto sui colleghi e sulle altre federazioni. Non solo in AEW, dove è immediatamente diventato uno dei leader dello spogliatoio, ma anche di altre sigle indipendenti che lo hanno visto ospite negli anni. E in particolare, la sua influenza si è fatta sentire in GCW, come svelato da uno dei wrestler più importanti della federazione di Brett Lauderdale. Stessa paga, niente favoritismi Parlando con il podcast Blvd Bullies, l’ex campione mondiale GCWha ricordato un aneddoto molto interessante riguardo i suoi trascorsi con Mox.

Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti:: “ha preteso che venissi pagato quanto lui in GCW”;si sfideranno in un title vs career; AEW: Risultati Fight for the Fallen 2021 (Chris Jericho vs.);fuma una sigaretta sul ring durante il suo match in GCW; I Migliori Anni #70 : “”;sfidato da Blake Christian per il titolo GCW; Leggi >>>

Jon Moxley: Domino's Needs To Chill Out, Nick Gage Can Sell Some Pizzas For You

(fightful.com)

Jon Moxley has weighed in on Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho. Moxley has a long history with both Gage and Jericho dating back to when he first entered the wrestling business and was facing Gage in CZW.

Jon Moxley And Nick Gage Agree To Meet In Title vs. Career Bout

(fightful.com)

Jon Moxley and Nick Gage agree to run it back with everything on the line. After Jon Moxley defeated EFFY at GCW Homecoming 2022, he got on the microphone and demand real competition. Answering the ...

Nick Gage

(whatculture.com)

Renee Paquette: Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage "Scares The Sh*t Out Of Me" Renee Paquette shares her thoughts on Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage, which goes down this weekend. Hell freezes over, as the Broski ...

How Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Met, Fell In Love & Got Married

(thesportster.com)

Please verify your email address. Jon Moxley is currently the biggest star in AEW, having turned on his former friend in the Blackpool Combat Club, Bryan Danielson, then defeating him at WrestleDream ...