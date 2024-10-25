WWE: Damian Priest fa un’apparizione nel video promozionale dei New York Yankees per le World Series MLB 2024 (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Damian Priest ha avuto una presenza dominante a Monday Night RAW durante il suo regno come WWE World Heavyweight Champion, ma questo è il passato, poiché ora è concentrato a riconquistare il titolo. Intanto, Priest è apparso nel video promozionale dei New York Yankees per le World Series della MLB 2024. Priest, nato nel Bronx, e da sempre un grande tifoso degli Yankees, è comparso in modo significativo nel nuovo video. Lo Yankee Stadium, situato anch’esso nel Bronx, fa da sfondo alle iconiche immagini su cui Priest racconta le gesta della sua squadra del cuore celebrando la città di New York. Il video completo, condiviso dagli Yankees, celebra lo scontro imminente della squadra contro i Los Angeles Dodgers, che inizierà oggi, 25 ottobre. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Damian Priest fa un’apparizione nel video promozionale dei New York Yankees per le World Series MLB 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024)ha avuto una presenza dominante a Monday Night RAW durante il suo regno come WWEHeavyweight Champion, ma questo è il passato, poiché ora è concentrato a riconquistare il titolo. Intanto,è apparso neldei Newper ledella MLB, nato nel Bronx, e da sempre un grande tifoso degli, è comparso in modo significativo nel nuovo. Lo Yankee Stadium, situato anch’esso nel Bronx, fa da sfondo alle iconiche immagini su cuiracconta le gesta della sua squadra del cuore celebrando la città di New. Ilcompleto, condiviso dagli, celebra lo scontro imminente della squadra contro i Los Angeles Dodgers, che inizierà oggi, 25 ottobre.

