Venom: The Last Dance: "Knull di Andy Serkis realizzato in CGI e motion capture" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)
Creato con un misto di motion capture
e CGI, il villain Knull
non si limiterà ad apparire in Venom
3, ma potrebbe avere vita cinematografica longeva. Mancava solo la conferma ufficiale, ma era stato ampiamente anticipato a interpretare l'oscuro villain Knull
, che dà del filo da torcere a Tom Hardy e al suo simbionte in Venom
: The Last Dance
, da oggi nei cinema italiani, è una star ben nota al franchise. Si tratta di Andy Serkis
, mago della motion capture
che ha diretto il secondo capitolo della trilogia Sony, Venom
- La furia di Carnage. Nel corso di un'intervista con l'Hollywood Reporter, a domanda diretta la regista e sceneggiatrice Kelly Marcel ha dichiarato: "Adoro Andy Serkis
- Tutti lo amiamo. Sapevamo fin da Venom
2 che sarebbe
Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it
Movieplayer.it - Venom: The Last Dance: "Knull di Andy Serkis realizzato in CGI e motion capture"
Altre notizie su Venom: The Last Dance: "Knull di Andy Serkis realizzato in CGI e motion capture"
. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Venom The Last Dance Budget REVEALED, Tom Hardy Charges a Jaw-dropping USD 20 Million: Report - Back in 2022, Variety reported that Tom Hardy is taking home a handsome fees for re-appearing in Venom. At the time, it was said that Tom has received a paycheque of $20 million dollars. This is ... (news18.com)
Washington Sundar Creates History in Pune, Becomes First Bowler To... - Washington Sundar finds himself in the record book after his exemplary performance with the ball picking up his maiden Test five-wicket haul during the second Test against New Zealand. (news18.com)
'I'd love to fight Spider-Man': Is Tom Hardy's time as Venom over? - For their third time now, Tom Hardy and the alien that lives in him are out to save the day while leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. "Venom: The Last Dance" might be the finale of a trilogy ... (msn.com)
Video di Tendenza