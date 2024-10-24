Venom: The Last Dance: "Knull di Andy Serkis realizzato in CGI e motion capture" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Creato con un misto di motion capture e CGI, il villain Knull non si limiterà ad apparire in Venom 3, ma potrebbe avere vita cinematografica longeva. Mancava solo la conferma ufficiale, ma era stato ampiamente anticipato a interpretare l'oscuro villain Knull, che dà del filo da torcere a Tom Hardy e al suo simbionte in Venom: The Last Dance, da oggi nei cinema italiani, è una star ben nota al franchise. Si tratta di Andy Serkis, mago della motion capture che ha diretto il secondo capitolo della trilogia Sony, Venom - La furia di Carnage. Nel corso di un'intervista con l'Hollywood Reporter, a domanda diretta la regista e sceneggiatrice Kelly Marcel ha dichiarato: "Adoro Andy Serkis- Tutti lo amiamo. Sapevamo fin da Venom 2 che sarebbe Movieplayer.it - Venom: The Last Dance: "Knull di Andy Serkis realizzato in CGI e motion capture" Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Creato con un misto die CGI, il villainnon si limiterà ad apparire in3, ma potrebbe avere vita cinematografica longeva. Mancava solo la conferma ufficiale, ma era stato ampiamente anticipato a interpretare l'oscuro villain, che dà del filo da torcere a Tom Hardy e al suo simbionte in: The, da oggi nei cinema italiani, è una star ben nota al franchise. Si tratta di, mago dellache ha diretto il secondo capitolo della trilogia Sony,- La furia di Carnage. Nel corso di un'intervista con l'Hollywood Reporter, a domanda diretta la regista e sceneggiatrice Kelly Marcel ha dichiarato: "Adoro- Tutti lo amiamo. Sapevamo fin da2 che sarebbe

