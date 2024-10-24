Uma Thurman: "Batman & Robin è un film per bambini" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La star Uma Thurman ha interpretato Poison Ivy in Batman &; Robin del 1997. Si è sempre discusso sul fatto che il genere dei supereroi non abbia la maturità e la raffinatezza necessarie per essere considerato vera e propria arte cinematografica per adulti, ma Uma Thurman pensa che il suo film del 1997 , Batman &; Robin , sia indirizzato proprio per un pubblico di bambini. Batman &; Robin: George Clooney odia talmente il film da restituire i soldi del biglietto ai fan? Un film pensato per bambini "I miei figli sono ossessionati da Batman &; Robin. Adorano Poison Ivy", ha detto Kelly Clarkson alla Thurman nella puntata di lunedì del suo talk show Movieplayer.it - Uma Thurman: "Batman & Robin è un film per bambini" Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La star Umaha interpretato Poison Ivy indel 1997. Si è sempre discusso sul fatto che il genere dei supereroi non abbia la maturità e la raffinatezza necessarie per essere considerato vera e propria arte cinematografica per adulti, ma Umapensa che il suodel 1997 ,, sia indirizzato proprio per un pubblico di: George Clooney odia talmente ilda restituire i soldi del biglietto ai fan? Unpensato per"I miei figli sono ossessionati da. Adorano Poison Ivy", ha detto Kelly Clarkson allanella puntata di lunedì del suo talk show

