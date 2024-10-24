Rock Revolution 2024: Green Day European Tribute (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Rock Revolution 2024 - Green Day European Tribute. Sabato 26 ottobre 2024 riparte la Rock Revolution al Nù Land (via Dusmet, 2).Unica data in Sicilia per i Need Of Green, il miglior tributo alla band di Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt. La cura dei dettagli, dei suoni e l'incredibile Cataniatoday.it - Rock Revolution 2024: Green Day European Tribute Leggi tutta la notizia su Cataniatoday.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)Day. Sabato 26 ottobreriparte laal Nù Land (via Dusmet, 2).Unica data in Sicilia per i Need Of, il miglior tributo alla band di Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt. La cura dei dettagli, dei suoni e l'incredibile

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Mixed Fortunes for Beethoven's Fidelio at the Royal Opera House - The magnificent music in Beethoven's only opera is poorly served by an over-zealous director in the current Covent Garden production. (express.co.uk)

Inside the mind of Glenn Beck: Is America headed toward its ‘last exit’? - Battle lines in this 21st century fight aren’t drawn between North and South. Beck believes they're between “the people” and “the elites.” ... (deseret.com)

Velvet 89 is a free hidden object game that tells the story of the 1989 Czechoslovakian revolution - Velvet 89 is a free hidden object game that tells the story of communist Czechoslovakia's "Velvet Revolution" in 1989, ... (rockpapershotgun.com)