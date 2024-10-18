Quotidiano.net di 18 ott 2024

Un trio di piante contro l’invecchiamento

Un trio di piante contro l’invecchiamento (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Fondato nel 2022 come progetto intra-imprenditoriale all’interno del gruppo Shiseido, Ulè è un brand skincare pioniere nel campo delle biotecnologie potenziate dall’intelligenza artificiale, per creare prodotti skincare naturali e altamente performanti, puntando su pratiche eco-consapevoli. L’estratto Pure Botany™, progettato per prevenire l’invecchiamento precoce, è un trio esclusivo di piante a elevate prestazioni, coleus, centella e tulsi.
