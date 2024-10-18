Outlander: brutte notizie per Jamie e Claire nel trailer dell'ultima stagione (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La serie si prepara a dire addio ai suoi personaggi e agli spettatori fedeli con le prime immagini dell'ultima stagione "Sta arrivando una tempesta". Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) annuncia minacciosamente queste parole nel nuovo trailer della seconda parte della stagione 7 di Outlander, che chiuderà definitivamente lo show. Il filmato (che anticipa l'imminente separazione di Jamie e Claire) ha debuttato giovedì al New York Comic Con. Le immagini mostrano alcuni scorci del ritorno di Claire (Caitriona Balfe) e Jamie in Scozia e a Lallybroch, e la causa della necessità di Claire di tornare in America piuttosto rapidamente: Lord John Grey (David Berry) ha bisogno delle sue abilità mediche per curare il nipote malato dopo che il ragazzo è stato ferito Movieplayer.it - Outlander: brutte notizie per Jamie e Claire nel trailer dell'ultima stagione Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La serie si prepara a dire addio ai suoi personaggi e agli spettatori fedeli con le prime immagini"Sta arrivando una tempesta".Fraser (Sam Heughan) annuncia minacciosamente queste parole nel nuovoa seconda parte7 di, che chiuderà definitivamente lo show. Il filmato (che anticipa l'imminente separazione di) ha debuttato giovedì al New York Comic Con. Le immagini mostrano alcuni scorci del ritorno di(Caitriona Balfe) ein Scozia e a Lallybroch, e la causaa necessità didi tornare in America piuttosto rapidamente: Lord John Grey (David Berry) ha bisognoe sue abilità mediche per curare il nipote malato dopo che il ragazzo è stato ferito

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

October’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes deals on Scream and Halloween boxsets - This month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes savings on Daniel Craig’s Knives Out, Monkey Man, Madame Web, Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and 2001: A Space Odessey and British dark comedy The ... (seenit.co.uk)

Season 7 part 2 of 'Outlander' awaits frasers in Scotland - The teaser shows that even though Claire has returned to Scotland, she does not long remain there since, as Lord John Grey (David Berry) urgently sum ... (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 Trailer: The Frasers Return to Scotland - The full trailer for Outlander season 7 part 2 promises the long-awaited new episodes are going to put fans through the emotional wringer. (showbizjunkies.com)