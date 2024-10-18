Movieplayer.it di 18 ott 2024

Outlander | brutte notizie per Jamie e Claire nel trailer dell' ultima stagione

Outlander: brutte notizie per Jamie e Claire nel trailer dell'ultima stagione (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La serie si prepara a dire addio ai suoi personaggi e agli spettatori fedeli con le prime immagini dell'ultima stagione "Sta arrivando una tempesta". Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) annuncia minacciosamente queste parole nel nuovo trailer della seconda parte della stagione 7 di Outlander, che chiuderà definitivamente lo show. Il filmato (che anticipa l'imminente separazione di Jamie e Claire) ha debuttato giovedì al New York Comic Con. Le immagini mostrano alcuni scorci del ritorno di Claire (Caitriona Balfe) e Jamie in Scozia e a Lallybroch, e la causa della necessità di Claire di tornare in America piuttosto rapidamente: Lord John Grey (David Berry) ha bisogno delle sue abilità mediche per curare il nipote malato dopo che il ragazzo è stato ferito
Outlander brutte da Movieplayer.it

Movieplayer.it - Outlander: brutte notizie per Jamie e Claire nel trailer dell'ultima stagione

Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it
Altre notizie su Outlander: brutte notizie per Jamie e Claire nel trailer dell'ultima stagione. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

October’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes deals on Scream and Halloween boxsets - This month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes savings on Daniel Craig’s Knives Out, Monkey Man, Madame Web, Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and 2001: A Space Odessey and British dark comedy The ... (seenit.co.uk)

Season 7 part 2 of 'Outlander' awaits frasers in Scotland - The teaser shows that even though Claire has returned to Scotland, she does not long remain there since, as Lord John Grey (David Berry) urgently sum ... (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 Trailer: The Frasers Return to Scotland - The full trailer for Outlander season 7 part 2 promises the long-awaited new episodes are going to put fans through the emotional wringer. (showbizjunkies.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Outlander brutte
Video Outlander brutte
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.