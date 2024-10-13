Phishing e Bec dominano la scena delle minacce cyber. Report Ibm (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Ottobre, il mese della consapevolezza sulla cybersicurezza, si è aperto con la pubblicazione dell’Ibm X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report 2024, che ha fornito una panoramica approfondita sui rischi cybercrime più impattanti che le organizzazioni si trovano ad affrontare oggi. Le nuove soluzioni, come il cloud e quelle frutto dell’intelligenza artificiale generativa, aiutano le imprese ad innovare ma, inevitabilmente, aumentano anche la superficie d’attacco. Il Phishing è il principale vettore di accesso iniziale, mentre gli attacchi Bec (business email compromise) sono in costante aumento come formula principale di attacco cyber. Sono questi i principali risultati che emergono dal rapporto. Formiche.net - Phishing e Bec dominano la scena delle minacce cyber. Report Ibm Leggi tutta la notizia su Formiche.net (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Ottobre, il mese della consapevolezza sullasicurezza, si è aperto con la pubblicazione dell’Ibm X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape2024, che ha fornito una panoramica approfondita sui rischicrime più impattanti che le organizzazioni si trovano ad affrontare oggi. Le nuove soluzioni, come il cloud e quelle frutto dell’intelligenza artificiale generativa, aiutano le imprese ad innovare ma, inevitabilmente, aumentano anche la superficie d’attacco. Ilè il principale vettore di accesso iniziale, mentre gli attacchi Bec (business email compromise) sono in costante aumento come formula principale di attacco. Sono questi i principali risultati che emergono dal rapporto.

