Unknown 9 | Awakening – Svelata la theme song del gioco

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe e Reflector Entertainment hanno svelato “A Light Lies Within”, ladel video9:, co-composta ed eseguita dalla cantante americana BANKS. Questo brano riflette il viaggio della protagonista del, Haroona, catturando la sua forza interiore e la ricerca della verità attraverso i suoi potenti testi. Per far luce su questa collaborazione, vi proponiamo di seguito il video musicale che ripercorre i passi di Haroona nella sua ricerca in giro per il mondo, al ritmo della canzone e dei testi di BANKS.9:sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre 2024 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS e PC via Steam. L'articolo9:ladelproviene da NerdPool.