Unknown 9 | Awakening – Svelata la theme song del gioco

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe e Reflector Entertainment hanno svelato "A Light Lies Within", la theme song del videogioco Unknown 9: Awakening, co-composta ed eseguita dalla cantante americana BANKS. Questo brano riflette il viaggio della protagonista del gioco, Haroona, catturando la sua forza interiore e la ricerca della verità attraverso i suoi potenti testi. Per far luce su questa collaborazione, vi proponiamo di seguito il video musicale che ripercorre i passi di Haroona nella sua ricerca in giro per il mondo, al ritmo della canzone e dei testi di BANKS. Unknown 9: Awakening sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre 2024 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS e PC via Steam.
