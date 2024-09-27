Killer Klowns from Outer Space svela la sua roadmap d’aggiornamento (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, il gioco horror multigiocatore asimmetrico basato sull’iconico film degli anni ’80, annuncia ufficialmente la sua roadmap autunnale, ricca di novità e sorprese per i fan. Oltre a importanti aggiornamenti che arricchiranno sia il gameplay dei Klown che quello degli umani, due leggende dell’horror anni ’80 faranno il loro ingresso in scena: Tom Savini ed Elvira – Mistress of the Dark. Cos’altro serve a un videogioco iconico ispirato ai film degli anni ’80?Abbiamo già i Klown dallo spazio con le loro armi bizzarre che danno la caccia agli umani.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game adds a pair of horror icons with new DLC - IllFonic has released a brand-new DLC for their hit asymmetrical multiplayer game, Killer klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This new DLC brings two Hollywood horror icons, Elvira and Tom Savini, to ... flickeringmyth
- Multiplayer game Killer Klowns to add two horror legends in new DLC - Two new horror icons are about to take on the Killer klowns from Outer Space, or be captured by them, in new DLC for the struggling game. pcgamesn
