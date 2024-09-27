Fonte : nerdpool di 27 set 2024

Killer Klowns from Outer Space svela la sua roadmap d’aggiornamento

Killer Klowns from Outer Space svela la sua roadmap d’aggiornamento (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, il gioco horror multigiocatore asimmetrico basato sull’iconico film degli anni ’80, annuncia ufficialmente la sua roadmap autunnale, ricca di novità e sorprese per i fan. Oltre a importanti aggiornamenti che arricchiranno sia il gameplay dei Klown che quello degli umani, due leggende dell’horror anni ’80 faranno il loro ingresso in scena: Tom Savini ed Elvira – Mistress of the Dark. Cos’altro serve a un videogioco iconico ispirato ai film degli anni ’80?Abbiamo già i Klown dallo spazio con le loro armi bizzarre che danno la caccia agli umani.
