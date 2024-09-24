Michael Douglas compie 80 anni (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Due Oscar, 4 Golden Globe, un Premio Bafta e un Premio Emmy: in un solo nome, Michael Douglas, attore e produttore americano che domani (25 settembre) compie 80 anni. Nato a New Brunswick, nel New Jersey, nel 1944, Douglas si appassiona molto presto alla recitazione. Del resto, è un vero figlio d’arte: i suoi genitori Kirk e Diana Dill, sono entrambi attori. Così Michael si laurea alla University of California in drammaturgia e nel 1969 riceve una candidatura al Golden Globe per il miglior attore debuttante per il suo primo film “Hail, Hero!”.Il successo arriva inizialmente grazie alla televisione quando Douglas interpreta dal 1972 al 1976 la serie “Le strade di San Francisco”: è l’ispettore Steve Keller accanto al collega più anziano Stone (Karl Malden).Leggi tutta la notizia su unlimitednewsNotizie su altre fonti
