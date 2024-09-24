Michael Douglas compie 80 anni

Leggi tutta la notizia su unlimitednews

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Due Oscar, 4 Golden Globe, un Premio Bafta e un Premio Emmy: in un solo nome,, attore e produttore americano che domani (25 settembre)80. Nato a New Brunswick, nel New Jersey, nel 1944,si appassiona molto presto alla recitazione. Del resto, è un vero figlio d’arte: i suoi genitori Kirk e Diana Dill, sono entrambi attori. Cosìsi laurea alla University of California in drammaturgia e nel 1969 riceve una candidatura al Golden Globe per il miglior attore debuttante per il suo primo film “Hail, Hero!”.Il successo arriva inizialmente grazie alla televisione quandointerpreta dal 1972 al 1976 la serie “Le strade di San Francisco”: è l’ispettore Steve Keller accanto al collega più anziano Stone (Karl Malden).