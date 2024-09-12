Tommy Dreamer:”Natalya merita tutti i riconoscimenti che le vengono dati” (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) L’ex star della WWE e della ECW, Tommy Dreamer durante il podcast “Busted Open After Dark”, ha parlato del ritorno di Natalya sul ring avvenuto lo scorso lunedì a WWE Raw a Calgary. Tommy Dreamer sul ritorno di Natalya: “Ero così, così felice per lei. Amo Natty Neidhart. Amo vederla nel mio show televisivo. Va là fuori, sembra incredibile, il suo lavoro è incredibile. Sono stato abbastanza fortunato da vedere Natty quando ero giù a Tampa e la TNA è andata laggiù, e parlando con lei perché conosco Natty da tempo. Ho avuto un ruolo piuttosto fondamentale per Natty e il suo ingresso in WWE, e vederla fare squadra con Zelina Vega, un’altra delle mie persone, mi ha davvero reso felice, perché Natty merita tutti i riconoscimenti che le vengono dati. E farlo nella sua città natale, lei è una lottatrice così orgogliosa. È così orgogliosa della sua eredità familiare.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
