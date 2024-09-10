FC 25, svelati i ratings della SSCNapoli: Kvaratskhelia il top – VIDEO (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) EA Sports rivela i valori dei giocatori per il nuovo FC 25. Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Politano e Spinazzola scoprono i propri ratings. Ancora mistero sui nuovi acquisti. L’attesa è finita per gli appassionati di calcio virtuale: EA Sports FC 25 ha svelato i ratings dei giocatori per la nuova stagione. Il Napoli, partner ufficiale di FC, ha condiviso sui social un VIDEO che mostra Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Politano e Spinazzola mentre scoprono i propri valori e quelli di alcuni compagni di squadra. Kvaratskhelia si conferma come il giocatore più forte della rosa azzurra nel gioco, confermando le sue prestazioni straordinarie della scorsa stagione. Curiosità e attesa per i ratings dei nuovi acquisti: Lukaku, Neres, Gilmour e McTominay non sono ancora stati rivelati, alimentando le speculazioni dei tifosi.Leggi tutta la notizia su napolipiuNotizie su altre fonti
