Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, parla “l’altro” Miles, Jharrel Jerome (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, parla “l’altro” Miles, Jharrel Jerome L’atto finale di Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ci ha lasciati senza fiato: Miles Morales torna a casa sua per affrontare il fato e salvare suo padre dalla morte, cosa che dovrebbe rappresentare il suo “evento canone”. Durante una conversazione con sua madre, sia il ragazzo che il pubblico capiscono che qualcosa non è proprio andata nel verso giusto. L’arrampicamuri è finito in un universo sbagliato e questo viene confermato quando suo zio Aaron, che ricordiamo è morto in Into the Spider-Verse, entra in casa. Le cose si complicano quando scopriamo che il Miles G. Morlaes di questa Terra è in realtà Prowler.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
