Spider-Man | Across the Spider-Verse parla l’altro Miles Jharrel Jerome

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024)-Man:theL’atto finale di-Man:theci ha lasciati senza fiato:Morales torna a casa sua per affrontare il fato e salvare suo padre dalla morte, cosa che dovrebbe rappresentare il suo “evento canone”. Durante una conversazione con sua madre, sia il ragazzo che il pubblico capiscono che qualcosa non è proprio andata nel verso giusto. L’arrampicamuri è finito in un universo sbagliato e questo viene confermato quando suo zio Aaron, che ricordiamo è morto in Into the, entra in casa. Le cose si complicano quando scopriamo che ilG. Morlaes di questa Terra è in realtà Prowler.