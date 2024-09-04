BFI London Film Festival 2024: il programma completo (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) BFI London Film Festival 2024: il programma completo Anora di Sean Baker (Palma d’Oro al Festival di Cannes 2024), The Room Next Door di Pedro Almodovar e Nightbitch di Marielle Heller con Amy Adams sono tra i titoli annunciati nell’ambito del programma completo del 68° London Film Festival del British Film Institute (BFI). Dal 9 al 20 ottobre, il LFF presenterà dunque 40 anteprime mondiali (16 lungometraggi, 2 serie, 19 cortometraggi, 3 immersive), 12 anteprime internazionali (6 lungometraggi, 4 cortometraggi, 2 immersive) e 21 anteprime europee (17 lungometraggi, 1 serie, 3 cortometraggi). Tra i titoli più interessanti del lancio odierno figurano anche l’ultimo Film di Edward Berger, Conclave, e il tanto chiacchierato biopic su Donald Trump, The Apprentice di Ali Abbasi.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
