VAPORESSO: 9 Years of Moving Beyond Ordinary and Pushing the Envelope (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
In the milestone year of 2024, VAPORESSO marked its 9th anniversary with a remarkable event that resonated deeply with partners and enthusiasts worldwide. As the first in its segment, VAPORESSO launched an immersive campaign in collaboration with world-leading athletes from extreme sports titled "Pushing the Envelope," embodying its brand essence of "Move Beyond Ordinary." The campaign coincided with the launch of the XROS 4 NANO, aligning the brand's pursuit of excellence with extreme sports such as surfing, BMX, and paragliding. This strategic move amplified both the product launch and anniversary festivities, showcasing VAPORESSO's popular product line, including LUXE XR MAX, GEN MAX and the star of the show, XROS 4 NANO.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
In the milestone year of 2024, VAPORESSO marked its 9th anniversary with a remarkable event that resonated deeply with partners and enthusiasts worldwide. As the first in its segment, VAPORESSO launched an immersive campaign in collaboration with world-leading athletes from extreme sports titled "Pushing the Envelope," embodying its brand essence of "Move Beyond Ordinary." The campaign coincided with the launch of the XROS 4 NANO, aligning the brand's pursuit of excellence with extreme sports such as surfing, BMX, and paragliding. This strategic move amplified both the product launch and anniversary festivities, showcasing VAPORESSO's popular product line, including LUXE XR MAX, GEN MAX and the star of the show, XROS 4 NANO.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- VAPORESSO's Excellence in Full Display at Vapouround MENA Awards and World Vape Show 2024 - 0, the upgraded COREX tech for providing a more intense flavour and longer pod lifespan. com/media/2440033/1. We will continue to MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY. 4? to 1. The XROS 4 comes with a 0. uk/news-releases/vaporessos-excellence-in-full-display-at-vapouround-mena-awards-and-world-vape-show-2024-302174015. jpgPhoto - https://mma. Photo - https://mma. liberoquotidiano
Video VAPORESSO YearsVideo VAPORESSO Years