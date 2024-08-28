SODA V, AI-Driven Tool, Set to Disrupt the Auto Market and Cut Car Development Time and Costs by 90% (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
SODA.Auto, a UK-based Automotive tech company, launches its flagship product – SODA V, the world's first Tool that covers all needs of Automotive engineers from idea to certification to create software-defined vehicles. SODA V Tool took 1.5 years and $6 million to develop. Serving as a unified platform for Software, Electronics, and Electrical Architecture, it harnesses the capabilities of Digital Twin technologies and AI, significantly reducing Time spent on each routine task. For instance, test coding that previously took 3 days can now be reviewed in just 15 minutes. "Tesla consistently operated within the SDV paradigm, innovating new approaches and Tools for internal use only. SODA.Auto adopted this strategy but expanded it to serve a wider audience," added Florian Rohde, ex-Tesla, Managing Partner at iProcess LLC, USA.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
