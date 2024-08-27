Funny Games come finisce il remake americano del 2007 di Michael Haneke con Naomi Watts

Leggi tutta la notizia su cultweb

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024)si conclude con Ann che uccide Peter con un colpo di fucile. A questo punto Paul trova il telecomando, che con un insolito effetto rewind, riporta indietro il tempo a poco prima dell’uccisione del compagno. In qualche modo, riportandolo in vita. Purtroppo, è George, il marito di Ann a morire. La donna viene portata su una barca dai due squilibrati e fatta annegare. Poche ore dopo, Paul si reca dalla vicina di casa della famiglia Farber per chiedere delle uova, facendo ricominciare il sadico gioco dei due ragazzi.diè ildel, shot-for-shot, ossia identico, del film diretto dallo stesso regista austriaco nel 1997. Ann (), George (Tim Roth), e il piccolo Georgie (Devon Gearhart) Farber si stanno dirigendo verso la casa al lago, per trascorrere le vacanze estive.