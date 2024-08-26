Discover Macao | Win Exclusive Tours with Experience Macao Limited Edition Online Quiz Game

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Explore's unique charm from today MACAU, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/TheGovernment Tourism Office (MGTO) has announcedinteractivetoday at 11 AM Beijing time during a press conference. This initiative invites travelers, who meets the event's requirements, to participate in afor a chance to win one of 100Prize. These prizes offer winners a unique opportunity to exploreand immerse themselves in the city's diverse cultural attractions. MGTO has worked closelysix integrated resorts and event sponsors Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts.