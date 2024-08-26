Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 26 ago 2024

Discover Macao: Win Exclusive Tours with "Experience Macao Limited Edition" Online Quiz Game (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Explore Macao's unique charm from today MACAU, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced Experience Macao Limited Edition interactive Online Quiz today at 11 AM Beijing time during a press conference. This initiative invites travelers, who meets the event's requirements, to participate in a Quiz for a chance to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. These prizes offer winners a unique opportunity to explore Macao and immerse themselves in the city's diverse cultural attractions. MGTO has worked closely with six integrated resorts and event sponsors Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts.
