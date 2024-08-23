Hobonichi Techo to Launch 2025 Lineup with Over 350 New Items, Riding the Wave of Global Popularity (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Hobonichi Dominates the World of Planning and Journaling TOKYO, Aug.23,2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Hobonichi is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2025 Lineup, set to Launch on September 1, 2024. The Hobonichi Techo, the brand's beloved Japanese planner, is experiencing a surge in Global Popularity. The 2024 edition has sold Over 900,000 units across more than 100 countries and regions, marking a 30% year-Over-year (YOY) increase in Global sales. On social media, Hobonichi enthusiasts have cultivated a community where users share their planner and journaling pages daily, leading to posts tagged with "#Hobonichi" to double YOY.https://www.1101.com/store/Techo/en/ *Data compared 2023/09 – 2024/05 vs. 2022/09 – 2023/05.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Hobonichi is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2025 Lineup, set to Launch on September 1, 2024. The Hobonichi Techo, the brand's beloved Japanese planner, is experiencing a surge in Global Popularity. The 2024 edition has sold Over 900,000 units across more than 100 countries and regions, marking a 30% year-Over-year (YOY) increase in Global sales. On social media, Hobonichi enthusiasts have cultivated a community where users share their planner and journaling pages daily, leading to posts tagged with "#Hobonichi" to double YOY.https://www.1101.com/store/Techo/en/ *Data compared 2023/09 – 2024/05 vs. 2022/09 – 2023/05.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video Hobonichi TechoVideo Hobonichi Techo