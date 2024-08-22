Sudan Regional Refugee Crisis: Education Cannot Wait, UNHCR, UNICEF and Strategic Partners Call for Increased Resources for the Education Response in Egypt and Across the Region During High-Level UN Mission (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) - Additional funding is urgently needed to scale up access to safe inclusive, equitable quality Education for Refugees as well as vulnerable host community children. CAIRO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Over 748,000 Refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR Egypt, a majority of whom are women and children who have recently arrived in Egypt fleeing the brutal conflict that started in Sudan in April 2023. Since the conflict broke, the registered Sudanese Refugee population has grown almost sevenfold and numbers are expected to keep rising. With needs growing exponentially, Resources are running thin for the Government of Egypt, UN agencies and other Strategic Partners to provide Refugee and host community children with safe, protective quality learning spaces.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- University expands Sanctuary commitments - We are proud to be a University of Sanctuary, promoting equity of opportunity for those displaced by conflict around the world. gla.ac.uk
- Already 133,000 refugees in Russian region of Kursk - Approximately 133,000 people have left their homes so far due to the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, the acting governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov, said during a ... yahoo
- Russia Already 133,000 refugees in the Russian region of Kursk - education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said that pupils from 114 schools in the border area would be taught online from September 2. Others would be taught at the place of their evacuation or in ... bluewin.ch
