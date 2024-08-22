NX Group Invests in U.S. Autonomous Trucking Leader Gatik (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., made an investment on Tuesday, August 20, in Gatik AI Inc. (hereinafter "Gatik"), a company developing self-driving technology for commercial vehicles and Autonomous vehicle-based logistics services in North America, via the NX Global Innovation Fund. Gatik Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202408205135-O3-j1d7H638 NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202408205135-O1-W5Zm73Ks Profile of GatikGatik, a startup company founded in the United States in 2017, provides logistics services using Autonomous trucks. The company has expertise not only in Autonomous software development but also in the overall design, testing and evaluation of Autonomous vehicles, and successfully completed the world's first commercial deliveries using unmanned Autonomous vehicles on public roads in 2021.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
