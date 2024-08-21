UTime Limited Announces Ambitious AI Health Strategy and Strategic Collaboration (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("UTime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Ambitious Strategy for advancing AI-driven Health solutions. Recognizing the growing value and potential of smart Health technologies, UTime is committing significant investments to expand its smart medical wearable products business. In Strategic Collaboration with Dr. Ehud Baron, a renowned figure in medical technology innovation, UTime is set to enhance its offerings in blood pressure measurement and extend into hemodynamic and Health mapping products. Dr. Baron will collaborate with UTime's team to develop comprehensive plans for a diverse range of Health product lines. The initial focus will be on optimizing UTime's flagship blood pressure monitoring watch.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Msupedge, attenzione alla nuova backdoor Windows distribuita sfruttando una vulnerabilità PHP - La vulnerabilità è stata corretta nel corso del mese di giugno, ma nelle ultime settimane sono cresciute le scansioni alla ricerca di sistemi suscettibili alla falla ... hwupgrade
- Samsung presenta il monitor gaming Odyssey 3D senza occhiali al Gamescom 2024 - Samsung ha lanciato oggi il monitor da gioco 3D senza occhiali Odyssey 3D al Gamescom 2024. L'azienda coreana espande anche la linea OLED Odyssey con nuovi modelli di fascia alta. Ecco tutti i dettagl ... smarthome.hwupgrade
- Soluzione di sicurezza nuova fiammante Bella, ma i cybercriminali la disabilitano. Una nuova scoperta di Sophos - La causa ultima dietro il problema è il fatto che Falcon ... scattare foto veramente "nofilter" 14 AGO Annunciata la fotocamera istantanea instax mini Evo limited Edition Fujifilm 90th Anniversary ... edge9.hwupgrade
