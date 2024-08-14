WWE: Ridge Holland e Andre Chase sono i nuovi NXT Tag Team Champions (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Ridge Holland, che ha firmato con la WWE nel 2018, ha vinto un titolo per la prima volta martedì 13/08 quando lui e Andre Chase hanno detronizzato gli NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer e Axiom. Holland e Chase rappresentavano la Chase U e hanno vinto i titoli per la seconda volta per la scuola. La fine del regno Axiom e Frazer sono stati campioni per 127 giorni. Hanno vinto le cinture quando hanno battuto Baron Corbin e Bron Breakker nella puntata di NXT del 9 aprile. Avevano appena difeso i titoli contro Wes Lee e Zachary Wentz nella puntata di NXT del 6 agosto. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
