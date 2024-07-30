Experience Next-level Gaming with Hisense PX3-PRO: The World's First 'Designed for Xbox' Ultra Short Throw Projector (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) QINGDAO, China, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Hisense announced its Laser Cinema PX3-PRO is certified as 'Designed for Xbox Limited Series', which is the World's First Designed for Xbox Ultra Short Throw Projector, ensuring the very best Xbox Gaming Experience possible. Ensuring premium Experiences with seamless compatibility, plug-and-play convenience and customized features specifically tailored for Xbox gameplay, 'Designed for Xbox Limited Series' certification of the PX3-PRO guarantees gamers an unparalleled Gaming Experience in an eye-friendly, true-to-life color and immersive Gaming environment. Delve into highly immersive Gaming action with the PX3-PRO's adjustable 80~150-inch 4K display, certified for Dolby Vision and IMAX enhanced for top-notch picture quality.
