Hannah Waddingham quanto è glam la star di Ted Lasso

(Di domenica 28 luglio 2024)ha dato una forte spinta al successo di Teded è merito del suo personaggio se ha racimolato diverse statuette durante la stagione dei premi. La popolarità diè letteralmente esplosa grazie a Ted, una delle serie TV più amate degli ultimi anni e distribuita in streaming su AppleTV+. Rebecca Welton ad oggi è uno dei suoi personaggi più conosciuti: grazie alla performance in Ted, l’attrice britannica ha accumulato diversi premi tra cui un Emmy Awards, due Critics’ Choice Awards e anche un SAG, così come ha racimolato due nomination ai Golden Globes.. Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagAlcuni, però, non l’avranno probabilmente riconosciuta in Game of Thrones.