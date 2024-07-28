Hannah Waddingham, quanto è glam la star di “Ted Lasso” (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Hannah Waddingham ha dato una forte spinta al successo di Ted Lasso ed è merito del suo personaggio se ha racimolato diverse statuette durante la stagione dei premi. La popolarità di Hannah Waddingham è letteralmente esplosa grazie a Ted Lasso, una delle serie TV più amate degli ultimi anni e distribuita in streaming su AppleTV+. Rebecca Welton ad oggi è uno dei suoi personaggi più conosciuti: grazie alla performance in Ted Lasso, l’attrice britannica ha accumulato diversi premi tra cui un Emmy Awards, due Critics’ Choice Awards e anche un SAG, così come ha racimolato due nomination ai Golden Globes. Hannah Waddingham. Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagAlcuni, però, non l’avranno probabilmente riconosciuta in Game of Thrones.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Now streaming and on DVD: 'The Richmond Way' gives us the whole 'Ted Lasso' story - If you missed “Ted lasso” during its run, there’s now “Ted lasso ... is steaming over a reporter who has been given unlimited access to the team, and Rebecca (Hannah waddingham) is determined to even ... siouxcityjournal
- Krapopolis Renewed for a Fourth Season - FOX Entertainment and its Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment have renewed the Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty, creator of Community) animated comedy Krapopolis for a fourth ... msn
- Fox Renews Dan Harmon's KRAPOPOLIS for a Fourth Season - FOX Entertainment and its Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment have renewed the Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty, creator of Community) animated comedy Krapopolis for a fourth ... broadwayworld
Video Hannah WaddinghamVideo Hannah Waddingham