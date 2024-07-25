Sex and the City Blair Underwood | Storia razzista Samantha attratta da un uomo nero per le misure del pene

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) La star di In Treatment critica con forza la serie tv in cui recitò in cinque episodi.ha partecipato ad un'intervista sulla propria carriera e ha confessato di aver rifiutato la prima offerta per recitare in Sex and the. In seguito, l'attore avrebbe interpretato il dottor Robert Leeds, che intraprende una breve relazione con Miranda. Tuttavia, inizialmente all'attore era stato offerto un altro personaggio e nell'intervista,ha spiegato il motivo che l'ha convinto a non accettare la prima offerta, criticando apertamente lache gli era stata prospettata. Trama"In realtà ho detto 'no' la prima volta" ha esordito"La prima volta che mi avevano offerto il ruolo, se devo essere