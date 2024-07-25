Alamar Biosciences Achieves ISO 13485 Certification, Demonstrating its Commitment to Quality and Safety (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) FREMONT, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, today announces that it has successfully achieved ISO 13485:2016 Certification. This internationally recognized standard for Quality management systems is specific to the medical devices industry and signifies Alamar Biosciences' dedication to providing the highest Quality products and services to its customers. The ISO 13485:2016 Certification is a critical milestone for Alamar Biosciences, reflecting the company's rigorous Quality control processes and adherence to the stringent regulatory requirements necessary for the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices. This achievement underscores Alamar Biosciences' Commitment to excellence, Safety, and continuous improvement.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
