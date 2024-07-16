WWE: Anche Charlie Dempsey di NXT parteciperà a Bloodsport XI (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Charlie Dempsey, stella emergente di NXT, è pronto a fare nuovamente il suo ingresso nel mondo brutale e realistico di Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. L’annuncio della sua partecipazione a Bloodsport XI, previsto per il 28 luglio a Brooklyn, New York, ha generato grande entusiasmo tra i fan del wrestling hardcore dopo che Dempsey aveva preso parte a Bloodsport X vincendo contro Matt Makowski nel weekend di WrestleMania. L’annuncio di Josh Barnett Josh Barnett ha annunciato la partecipazione di Dempsey con un tweet entusiasta: “Un wrestler apparentemente nato e cresciuto per Bloodsport. E con il suo pedigree, sembra solo naturale. Cercando di costruire sulla sua vittoria di debutto, Charlie Dempsey sta allacciando gli stivali ancora una volta e entrando nel ring dell’evento più duro del Wrestling Professionale – Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Charlie Dempsey To Compete At Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI - dempsey, who is signed to WWE and part of the NXT roster, is 1-0 at bloodsport, defeating Matt Makowski at bloodsport X. A wrestler seemingly born and bred for bloodsport. And with his pedigree, it ... fightful
- Shanaya Baszler's opponent has been announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI - Shayna Baszler is set to face off against Miyu Yamashita at Josh Barnett's bloodsport XI event in Brooklyn, New York. Get all the details about this highly anticipated match here! timesofindia.indiatimes
- WWE Star Shayna Baszler's Opponent For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI Announced - WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler's next appearance in Josh Barnett's bloodsport will take place on July 28, with a TJPW star named as her opponent. wrestlinginc
Video WWE AncheVideo WWE Anche