Where are the values ??of Nobility and Humanism in man today? (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Melicucco – The thought on the Nobility of soul of the N. Don Rosario Logiacco.. In this modern era the words “Nobilitas” or “Humanism”, which bring with them fundamental values ??of man, seem to come out of an author’s book Renaissance. Words that are out of the ordinary in this era, so many would tell me. For years now, we have been faced with a social life remotely guided by those who manage the powers through the mass media, with news and various advertisements, news which causes man to lose his Nobility of soul, becomes a wireless puppet, plagiarized and properly shaped just like they decided to create, a man far from the values ??of Humanism, of that spiritual and cultural attitude that had accompanied him for hundreds of years. In the last 50 years a profit policy has been made, Where the family has lost its central role, it has lost the social and religious values ??of a belief that formed man with cultural knowledge, of beauty, with a didactic, first verbal , handed down from ancestors, from father to son, Where unwritten but respected laws were in force such as: honor, honesty, respect, loyalty in friendship, order, discipline, love of knowledge.Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapaginaNotizie su altre fonti
