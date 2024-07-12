Where are the values ??of Nobility and Humanism in man today?

Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapagina

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Melicucco – The thought on thesoulthe N. Don Rosario Logiacco.. In this modern era the words “Nobilitas” or “”, which bring with them fundamental??man, seem to come outan author’s book Renaissance. Words that are outthe ordinary in this era, so many would tell me. For years now, we have been faced with a social life remotely guided by those who manage the powers through the mass media, with news and various advertisements, news which causes man to lose hissoul, becomes a wireless puppet, plagiarized and properly shaped just like they decided to create, a man far from the??that spiritual and cultural attitude that had accompanied him for hundredsyears. In the last 50 years a prit policy has been made,the family has lost its central role, it has lost the social and religious??a belief that formed man with cultural knowledge,beauty, with a didactic, first verbal , handed down from ancestors, from father to son,unwritten but respected laws were in force such as: honor, honesty, respect, loyalty in friendship, order, discipline, loveknowledge.