Richard Gere si aggiunge al cast di The Agency

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Il candidato all’Emmy “” è entrato a far parte deldella nuova serie Paramount+ dal titolo The. Come in precedenza annunciato, The(inizialmente nota come The Department) non è altro che la versione hollywoodiana della fortunata serie francese “The Bureau“, creata da Eric Rochant e proposta su CANAL+ per ben cinque stagioni. Il candidato ai Golden Globe® e pluripremiato ai BAFTA® Joe Wright (Orgoglio e pregiudizio, L’ora più buia ed Espiazione) dirigerà e produrrà la nuova serie drammatica, mentre gli scrittori vincitori del Tony®Award Jez Butterworth e John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow) produrranno e scriveranno tutti e dieci gli episodi. Il nuovissimo thriller politico segue Martian (il due volte candidato all’Oscar Michael Fassbender), un agente segreto della CIA, a cui viene ordinato di abbandonare la sua vita sotto copertura e di tornare alla stazione di Londra.