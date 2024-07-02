Richard Gere si aggiunge al cast di The Agency (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Il candidato all’Emmy “Richard Gere” è entrato a far parte del cast della nuova serie Paramount+ dal titolo The Agency. Come in precedenza annunciato, The Agency (inizialmente nota come The Department) non è altro che la versione hollywoodiana della fortunata serie francese “The Bureau“, creata da Eric Rochant e proposta su CANAL+ per ben cinque stagioni. Il candidato ai Golden Globe® e pluripremiato ai BAFTA® Joe Wright (Orgoglio e pregiudizio, L’ora più buia ed Espiazione) dirigerà e produrrà la nuova serie drammatica, mentre gli scrittori vincitori del Tony®Award Jez Butterworth e John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow) produrranno e scriveranno tutti e dieci gli episodi. Il nuovissimo thriller politico segue Martian (il due volte candidato all’Oscar Michael Fassbender), un agente segreto della CIA, a cui viene ordinato di abbandonare la sua vita sotto copertura e di tornare alla stazione di Londra.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
