Hisense Partners with Safe-Hub Berlin to Create Inclusive Watch Parties for UEFA EURO 2024™ (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024)
Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, today announced a Partnership with Safe-Hub Berlin, to unite a diverse community of young people through the power of football during the UEFA EURO 2024™. As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense will support a series of 16 public viewings at Safe-Hub Berlin, where young fans will be able to Watch the tournament in a Safe and welcoming environment as well as participate in sports, and educational sessions that promote inclusion and cohesion. Safe-Hub Berlin, located in the district of Wedding, offers young people a Safe space to play, learn and grow, also a space where they can experience the thrill of the UEFA EURO 2024™.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Hisense Celebrates Unmissable TV Viewing Experiences at UEFA EURO 2024™ Kick-off with 'BEYOND GLORY' Murals Campaign - html . co. The brand also launched an on-ground Scavenger Hunt Murals social competition. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. Featuring 144Hz Game Mode Pro and AI Sports Mode the Hisense U7N TV delivers outstanding picture quality and performance, immersing viewing audiences in all the action. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information. liberoquotidiano
- Hisense Joins with Goalkeeping Legends Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer to Showcase UEFA EURO 2024™ 'BEYOND GLORY' Hero Products - The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ that Hisense has partnered the event, providing an important opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world. prnewswire. The brand has partnered with its Global Ambassadors, Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer to provide fans with the ultimate UEFA EURO 2024™ game watching experience. liberoquotidiano
