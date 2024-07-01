Tour de France 2024, Biniam Girmay: “Vincere una tappa è incredibile, oggi sono super felice” (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Una giornata di festa per un continente intero, con l’Africa che festeggia la vittoria di Biniam Girmay nella quarta tappa del Tour de France 2024. La prima volata della Grande Boucle va a sorpresa in Eritrea, con una caduta negli ultimi chilometri che inevitabilmente ha condizionato lo sprint di Torino. L’alfiere dell’Intermarché – Wanty anche oggi scrive un altro pezzo di storia, e dopo essere stato il primo africano a Vincere al Giro d’Italia e una classica, timbra il cartellino anche nella corsa più importante del mondo. Per Girmay è la vittoria n.14 in carriera, e probabilmente la più importante di tutta la sua vita. Ma festeggia alla grande anche la sua squadra, che mette in bacheca il primo storico successo sulle strade del Tour de France, evento questo che si ripete per il secondo giorno consecutivo.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour de France al termine della terza tappa: CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE (dopo la terza tappa) 1 4 ?3 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 15:20:18 2 1 ?1POGA?AR Tadej UAE Team Emirates ,, 3 2 ?1 EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step ,, 4 3 ?1 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 5 5 – BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 10? 0:06 6 8 ?2 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 0:21 7 16 ?9 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis ,, 8 7 ?1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers ,, 9 15 ?6 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 10 12 ?2 VLASOV Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 11 13 ?2 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,, 12 20 ?8 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla ,, 13 14 ?1 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,14 10 ?4 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek ,, 15 6 ?9 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny ,, 16 11 ?5 MAS Enric Movistar Team ,, 17 19 ?2 ROGLI? Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 18 17 ?1 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 19 18 ?1 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates ,, 20 21 ?1 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step ,, 21 22 ?1 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates ,, 22 23 ?1 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates ,, 23 9 ?14 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers ,, 24 25 ?1 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 1:11 25 26 ?1 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious ,, 26 24 ?2 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies ,, 27 28 ?1 GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech 1:22 28 29 ?1 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious ,, 29 30 ?1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla ,, 30 31 ?1 ROMO Javier Movistar Team ,, 31 27 ?4 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step ,, 32 32 – POWLESS Neilson EF Education – EasyPost 1:51 33 38 ?5 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty 2:31 34 33 ?1 EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility ,, 35 35 – ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 36 36 – COSTA Rui EF Education – EasyPost ,, 37 34 ?3 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 38 37 ?1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 39 39 – HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 2:44 40 40 – BERNARD Julien Lidl – Trek 3:50 41 41 – MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 4:07 42 43 ?1 SKUJI?Š Toms Lidl – Trek 4:24 43 42 ?1 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers ,, 44 44 – VERONA Carlos Lidl – Trek 5:43 45 45 – KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6:11 46 46 – VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 6? 8:36 47 47 – SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates ,, 48 48 – JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 8:47 49 49 – VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4? 11:00 50 50 – CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 11:04 51 51 – KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility 12:39 52 52 – ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 11? 13:02 53 53 – TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2? 13:24 54 54 – ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 15:50 55 55 – KWIATKOWSKI Micha? INEOS Grenadiers 16:01 56 56 – PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 4? 17:05 57 57 – RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 17:09 58 58 – OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 17:10 59 59 – LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 17:32 60 60 – VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step 17:42 61 61 – HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 17:56 62 62 – PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 18:0263 63 – BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – EasyPost ,,64 64 – FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 18:35 65 65 – GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 19:02 66 66 – JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 20:36 67 67 – GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché – Wanty 21:12 68 68 – LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 24:19 69 69 – BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 70 70 – GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 26:00 71 71 – VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18? 26:30 72 72 – GIBBONS Ryan Lidl – Trek 26:57 73 73 – SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 27:17 74 74 – KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 27:28 75 75 – IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis ,, 76 76 – KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck 28:14 77 77 – TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty 28:21 78 78 – JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 29:09 79 82 ?3 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny 29:45 80 79 ?1 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech ,, 81 83 ?2 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny ,, 82 80 ?2 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies ,, 83 81 ?2 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech ,, 84 84 – TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 30:01 85 85 – LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 31:34 86 86 – MOHORI? Matej Bahrain – Victorious 32:43 87 88 ?1 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike 34:31 88 87 ?1 MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step ,, 89 89 – VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 90 90 – ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 34:47 91 91 – HERRADA Jesús Cofidis 35:34 92 92 – TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 35:42 93 93 – PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 36:08 94 94 – WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech ,, 95 95 – BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny 36:43 96 96 – PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty ,, 97 97 – VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 98 98 – CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers ,, 99 99 – DENZ Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 40:13 100 100 – PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,101 101 – SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 102 102 – GESCHKE Simon Cofidis ,, 103 103 – POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious ,, 104 104 – STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 41:31 105 105 – CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 42:37 106 106 – ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 42:40 107 109 ?2 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 10? 44:49 108 114 ?6 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 44:59 109 112 ?3 ACKERMANN Pascal Israel – Premier Tech ,, 110 107 ?3 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies ,, 111 116 ?5 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team ,, 112 113 ?1 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,, 113 108 ?5 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 114 117 ?3 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 115 110 ?5 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech ,, 116 115 ?1 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla ,, 117 111 ?6 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama – FDJ ,, 118 122 ?4 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 46:02 119 118 ?1 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates ,, 120 121 ?1 RUSSO Clément Groupama – FDJ ,, 121 120 ?1 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny ,, 122 119 ?3 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility ,, 123 123 – MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla ,, 124 125 ?1 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies 46:03 125 124 ?1 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 126 128 ?2 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 47:06 127 126 ?1 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility ,, 128 127 ?1 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies ,, 129 136 ?7 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 4? 47:07 130 137 ?7 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 47:11 131 135 ?4 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost ,, 132 130 ?2 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates ,, 133 133 – NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 134 132 ?2 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 135 134 ?1 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 136 150 ?14 BENNETT Sam Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 137 148 ?11 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team ,, 138 138 – DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 139 129 ?10 DECLERCQ Tim Lidl – Trek ,, 140 144 ?4 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost ,, 141 131 ?10 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious ,, 142 149 ?7 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis ,, 143 140 ?3 QUINN Sean EF Education – EasyPost ,, 144 141 ?3 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers ,, 145 147 ?2 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies ,, 146 139 ?7 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla ,, 147 146 ?1 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla ,, 148 151 ?3 HALLER Marco Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 149 142 ?7 GHYS Robbe Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 150 143 ?7 STEWART Jake Israel – Premier Tech ,, 151 145 ?6 PEDERSEN Casper Soudal Quick-Step ,, 152 152 – DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny ,, 153 153 – DÉMARE Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 47:25 154 154 – GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 155 155 – REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 48:15 156 162 ?6 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla ,, 157 160 ?3 THIJSSEN Gerben Intermarché – Wanty ,, 158 156 ?2 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step ,, 159 157 ?2 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty ,, 160 158 ?2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 161 159 ?2 RENARD Alexis Cofidis ,, 162 161 ?1 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step ,, 163 163 – CAPIOT Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels 48:29164 164 – MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 165 165 – EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 51:23 166 167 ?1 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 6? 52:21 167 166 ?1 MCLAY Daniel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 52:27 168 168 – RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 57:09169 169 – BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:01:21 170 174 ?4 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 171 172 ?1 WELTEN Bram Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 172 171 ?1 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 173 175 ?2 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 174 170 ?4 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 175 173 ?2 MØRKØV Michael Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, . oasport
