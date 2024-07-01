Tour de France 2024 Biniam Girmay | Vincere una tappa è incredibile oggi sono super felice

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Una giornata di festa per un continente intero, con l’Africa che festeggia la vittoria dinella quartadelde. La prima volata della Grande Boucle va a sorpresa in Eritrea, con una caduta negli ultimi chilometri che inevitabilmente ha condizionato lo sprint di Torino. L’alfiere dell’Intermarché – Wanty anchescrive un altro pezzo di storia, e dopo essere stato il primo africano aal Giro d’Italia e una classica, timbra il cartellino anche nella corsa più importante del mondo. Perè la vittoria n.14 in carriera, e probabilmente la più importante di tutta la sua vita. Ma festeggia alla grande anche la sua squadra, che mette in bacheca il primo storico successo sulle strade delde, evento questo che si ripete per il secondo giorno consecutivo.