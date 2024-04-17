Anne Innis Dagg, che studiò le giraffe in natura, muore a 91 anni (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024)AnneInnisDagg: un’eroina della biologia AnneInnisDagg, donna pioniera degli anni ’50 nello studio delle giraffe in natura, è deceduta a Kitchener, Ontario, all’età di 91 anni. Il suo contributo ha sfidato il sessismo accademico e ispirato generazioni. Un’eredità scientifica ineguagliabile Definita spesso la “Jane Goodall delle giraffe”, Anne visitò l’Africa nel 1956, anticipando persino la celebre primatologa. I suoi risultati sono stati pubblicati in riviste scientifiche e nel libro del 1976 “The giraffe: Its Biology, Behavior, and Ecology”. Una vita segnata dal sessismo accademico Pur essendo una studiosa di talento, Anne dovette confrontarsi con ...Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh
La scienziata innamorata di un animale maestoso
AnneInnis Dagg, pioneering giraffe researcher, dies at 91 - The Canadian zoologist conducted trailblazing studies of wild giraffes and was featured in the 2018 documentary “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes.” ...msn
The Laurier Community Mourns the passing of AnneInnis Dagg - Wilfrid Laurier University mourns the passing of AnneInnis Dagg, a zoologist, biologist and animal rights activist with connections to Laurier.thecord.ca
Water pouring out of rural Utah dam through 60-foot crack, putting nearby town at risk - Workers hurriedly tried to shore up a rural Utah dam after a 60-foot (18-metre) crack opened and sent water pouring into a creek and endangering the 1,700 residents of a downstream town.ctvnews.ca