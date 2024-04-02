Bodkin | trailer e data di uscita della commedia dark prodotta da Barack e Michelle Obama

Bodkin trailer

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Bodkin: trailer e data di uscita della commedia dark prodotta da Barack e Michelle Obama (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Netflix ha diffuso trailer e data di uscita di Bodkin, la prossima commedia thriller dark prodotta dalla Higher Ground degli Obama. Netflix offre la prima anticipazione di Bodkin, la prossima commedia thriller dark su un gruppo eterogeneo di podcaster (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) che si mettono a indagare sulla misteriosa scomparsa di tre sconosciuti in una pittoresca cittadina costiera irlandese. In uscita il 9 maggio, Bodkin è una produzione della Higher Ground di Barack e Michelle Obama, già produttori di Il mondo dietro di te). David Wilmot (Station Eleven) e Chris Walley (The Last ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Netflix releases new trailer for dark comedy Bodkin set in Ireland - Netflix has released a trailer as well as a release date for a new series Bodkin, which was filmed in West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin. All seven episodes of the darkly comedic thriller will premiere on ...westernpeople.ie

Will Forte Digs Into A Mystery In The trailer For New Netflix Comedy Thriller Series Bodkin - With new series Bodkin, though, which stars Will Forte, it appears that it is now heading into Only Murders In The Building territory (spliced here with Ballykissangel), blending true-crime ...msn

Bodkin: trailer e data d’uscita della nuova serie Netflix prodotta da Barake e Michelle Obama - Bodkin, composta da sette episodi ... Insieme a lui ci saranno anche iobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot e Chris Walley. Come recita il trailer, la serie sarà disponibile su Netflix dal prossimo 9 ...cinematographe

Video di Tendenza
Video Bodkin trailer
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.