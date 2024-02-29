Mate cation, perché si preferisce sempre più spesso la vacanza con gli amici invece che col partner: Al momento a spopolare è la cosiddetta "Mate cation", ovvero la vacanza organizzata in compagnia degli amici, che da qualche tempo a questa parte sembrerebbe essere molto più gettonata rispetto alle ...fanpage

The rise of the Mate-cation: Modern Britons prefer trips away with pals over partners. Who do YOU like going on holiday with the most: Most Britons would rather go away with their friends than their other half, according to a new survey by Leonardo Hotels. Laughing and gossiping were among the reasons.dailymail.co.uk

I hired a big holiday house and went on a Mate-cation to Dorset: Apparently the best thing about going on a Mate-cation is the laughing (57 per cent), gossiping (40 per cent) and getting time to really talk and bond (40 per cent). Yes, yes and yes. A break with ...womenshealthmag