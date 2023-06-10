CHAMPIONS: SU CANALE 5 LA FINALE MANCHESTER CITY-INTER. IL RICCO PROGRAMMA (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Sabato 10 giugno, tutti gli occhi saranno rivolti allo Atatürk Olimpic Stadium di Istanbul, teatro della sfida “MANCHESTER CITY-INTER” che assegnerà la CHAMPIONS League 2022-2023. Il fischio d’inizio della FINALE è previsto alle ore 21.00, in esclusiva in chiaro su CANALE 5. La gara sarà visibile anche in diretta streaming su sportmediaset.it e su Mediaset Infinity. E Mediaset, per l’occasione, scende in campo con una squadra super e propone una vera e propria maratona per avvicinarsi al match, tutto in diretta da Istanbul: si parte su Italia 1, dalle ore 19.00 con un’edizione speciale di ‘Studio Aperto Mag’, alle ore 19.30 la palla passa al CANALE 20 e a Mediaset Infinity, e alle 20.45 la diretta si sposterà su CANALE 5 per assaporare l’atmosfera ...Leggi su bubinoblog
DIRETTA finale Champions League, Manchester City - Inter 1 - 0: Miracolo Ederson su Lukaku LIVE
