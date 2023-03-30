Renato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...POKÉMON: CRONACHE DI ARCEUS DISPONIBILE SU ITUNESKingdom Rush Frontiers è ora disponibile per XboxTEUFEL: Il compagno perfetto per le gite di primaveraMagic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineVeeam e il World Backup Day 2023: una questione di numeriHunt: Shodown aggiornamento 1.12Civilization VI: Leader Pass - Rulers of England Pack DLC disponibileLo Show dei Record : Diabao Praddo, ecco l' uomo con 33 cornaUltime Blog

A Tourist' s Guide to Love | partiamo all' avventura con Rachael Leigh Cook nel trailer della rom-com Netflix

Tourist Guide

A Tourist's Guide to Love, partiamo all'avventura con Rachael Leigh Cook nel trailer della rom-com Netflix (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) Rachael Leigh Cook è alla ricerca di sé stessa, di nuove esperienze e magari anche di un nuovo amore nel trailer della rom-com in arrivo su Netflix A Tourist's Guide to Love. A Tourist's Guide to Love è il titolo della nuova rom-com targata Netflix con protagonista Rachael Leigh Cook, di cui è appena uscito il trailer ufficiale. Guardiamolo insieme, e partiamo anche noi all'avventura... In Vietnam! Rachael Leigh Cook torna a recitare nel genere che tante volte l'ha vista protagonista, quello delle ...
Guida turistica per innamorarsi

Guida turistica per innamorarsi (A Tourist's Guide to Love) - Un film di Steven K. Tsuchida. Un nuovo amore in Vietnam. Con Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, Missi Pyle, Alexa Povah. Commedia, USA, 2023. Durata 94 ...

